Hajj 2026: Millions gather in Saudi for pilgrimage despite Middle East war — key dates, rituals explained

Hajj 2026: Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the kingdom for the upcoming hajj exceeding the number of international visitors last year despite the war in the Middle East, officials were quoted by international news agencies.

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Pilgrims start arriving early in Saudi Arabia, however the main rituals begin on Monday, 25 May, according to the strict chronological order of Hajj rituals followed every year, three days ahead of Eid al-Adha– the festival of sacrifice that falls on 27 May in Saudi Arabia this year.

In India, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 28 May, barring Kashmir where Muslims will celebrate it on 27 May.

"The total number of pilgrims arriving from abroad has reached 1,518,153," Saleh Al-Murabba, the commander of Saudi Arabia's Hajj Passport Forces, told a press conference on Friday, 22 May.

These figures are expected to rise further over the next two days as pilgrims continue to arrive from abroad ahead of the formal rituals that mark the beginning of the hajj on Monday.

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Last year, the total number of pilgrims at the hajj reached 1,673,320, including 1,506,576 from outside Saudi Arabia.

Iran War Shadow Hajj 2026 is taking place against the backdrop of a ceasefire in the Iran war and related uncertainty in the Middle East.

The War in Middle East triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February saw Tehran order waves of strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, prompting widespread air traffic disruptions and causing travel costs to surge.

However, major Gulf airlines in the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain have worked to quickly restore much of their operational capacity after weeks of airspace closures and flight cancellations, news agency AFP said.

Despite the complications, pilgrims have continued to flock to Saudi Arabia to participate in this year's hajj, it said.

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What is Hajj? Hajj is one of the five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer (Namaz), almsgiving (Zakat), and fasting (Ramadan).

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and involves a series of religious rituals. The once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage is mandatory for every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it. Some Muslims make the journey more than once in their lives.

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The Hajj occurs once a year during the lunar month of Zil Hajj or Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar year.

This year, the Hajj officially starts on Monday, 25 May.

While fulfilling the religious obligation, Muslims immerse themselves in what can be a spiritual experience of a lifetime for them and a chance to seek God’s forgiveness and the erasure of past sins during Hajj.

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Timeline of key Hajj rituals Hajj rituals begining today, 25 May usually last five days. But the first three days of Hajj, are considered most significant of the pilgrimage. During these three days, the devotees move between Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, where they pray, listen to sermons and take part in other symbolic rituals.

Pilgrims wear special dress called Ihram on 25 May, 8 Zil Hajj. The dress code and restrictions are meant to place all pilgrims in a similar condition regardless of wealth, nationality or social position.

On the first day of Hajj today, known as the Day of Tarwiyah which is on Monday, pilgrims travel from Mecca to Mina, an area located about eight kilometres from the Grand Mosque – Kaaba. They spend the day and night there in prayer and preparation for the next stage of the pilgrimage.

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The second day of Hajj is the Day of Arafah (26 May), which is regarded as the most important day of the pilgrimage. Pilgrims leave Mina and travel to the plains of Arafat, 20 kilometres from Mecca. Hajj is not complete without standing at the Arafat, the mount where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon during his last pilgrimage.

Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the kingdom for the upcoming hajj, according to a Saudi official, exceeding the number of international visitors last year despite the war in the Middle East. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

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On the third day of Hajj, which also marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha, pilgrims return to Mina before sunrise. They begin the ritual of throwing seven stones at the largest pillar known as Jamrat al-Aqaba. The act symbolises the rejection of evil and follows the story of Prophet Ibrahim resisting the temptations of Satan.

Pilgrims then perform the animal sacrifice connected to Eid al-Adha. The ritual remembers Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God before God replaced the child with a ram. Meat from the sacrifice is distributed to families and communities in need.

Pilgrims then return to the Grand Mosque Kaba in Mecca to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah, where they walk around the Kaaba seven times or the farewell circumambulation, where they circle the Kaaba one last time before ending their Hajj pilgrimage.

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The chronology The pilgrimage follows a strict chronological order of rituals:

Day 1 (May 25 – 8 Dhul Hijjah or 8 Zil Hajj): Yawm al-Tarwiyah: Pilgrims enter the sacred state of Ihram, make their intention, and travel from Mecca to the tent city of Mina. They spend the day and night in prayer and reflection.

Day 2 (May 26 – 9 Zil Hajj): The Day of Arafat: This is the climax of Hajj. Pilgrims gather on the plains of Mount Arafat from noon until sunset to seek forgiveness and mercy from God. At dusk, they travel to Muzdalifah to spend the night.

Day 3 (May 27 – 10 Zil Hajj): Yawm an-Nahr (Eid al-Adha) Pilgrims return to Mina to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil (Ramy al-Jamarat) by throwing pebbles at the largest pillar. They then perform the animal sacrifice, shave or trim their hair, and travel to Mecca to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah (circumambulating the Kaaba).

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Days 4 & 5 (May 28–29 – 11 & 12 Zil Hajj): Days of Tashreeq: Pilgrims remain in Mina to stone all three Jamarat pillars each day. They may complete the Hajj and return to Mecca on the 12th day, or stay through the 13th day for additional prayers.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage that every Muslim must undertake if able.

Conclusion (May 30 – 13 Zill Hajj): Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final circumambulation of the Kaaba, known as the Tawaf al-Wada (Farewell Tawaf).

(With inputs from AFP and AP)

Key Takeaways Hajj rituals follow a strict chronological order, with key days including Yawm al-Tarwiyah, the Day of Arafat, and Eid al-Adha.

Despite geopolitical tensions and air travel disruptions, the pilgrimage sees a significant turnout, emphasizing the resilience of faith.

The Hajj serves as a unifying event for Muslims, transcending borders and social status through shared rituals.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.