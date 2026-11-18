Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the House, putting the New York lawmaker on course to make history as the first Black American to hold the powerful position.

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Jeffries secured the party's nomination in a closed-door vote, running unopposed despite growing calls from sections of the Democratic Party for a leadership rethink following the party's electoral victory over Republicans.

He is expected to face a separate vote in the full House when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.

The nomination marks a significant milestone for Jeffries, who has led House Democrats since 2023.

However, the outcome of Wednesday's vote also highlighted the challenges he faces in bringing together a diverse Democratic caucus, particularly as a new generation of lawmakers seeks a greater say in the party's direction.

Jeffries faces questions over leadership despite nomination Although Jeffries faced no formal challenger, his nomination was not entirely without dissent.

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Several incoming Democrats, particularly progressive newcomers, have questioned whether the existing leadership has adequately addressed the concerns of voters and whether the party needs a broader change in its approach.

Representative-elect Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, who had not committed to supporting Jeffries, said incoming lawmakers were unwilling to simply endorse the existing leadership without discussing the party's future priorities.

"We're not going to rubber-stamp anything," Hamawy said, stressing the need for conversations about policy priorities and the party's roadmap,

Jeffries acknowledged the importance of engaging with lawmakers ahead of the vote. He met representatives of the different caucuses within the Democratic Party and held discussions with almost all members of the incoming House majority.

"I embrace those conversations," he said ahead of Wednesday's nomination process.

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The pressure for change has also come from Democratic voters. Lawmakers have reported receiving phone calls, social media messages and direct appeals from constituents demanding a fresh approach from the party.

Representative Emily Randall of Washington said she had received questions about House leadership during town halls and through messages on Instagram. Some constituents even suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, should become House Speaker.

A new generation takes charge after Pelosi era Jeffries' elevation also signals a generational transition in the Democratic Party's congressional leadership following former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step aside in 2022.

Jeffries has risen alongside two other senior Democrats — Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California — who were also nominated without opposition for key leadership positions.

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Clark is set to become the first woman to serve as House majority leader, while Aguilar is poised to become the first Latino to hold the position of majority whip.

The three lawmakers have emerged as the new leadership team following the departure of Pelosi, former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and former Majority Whip James Clyburn from their long-held leadership positions.

January vote will determine who gets the Speaker's gavel Wednesday's nomination is an internal Democratic Party decision and does not automatically make Jeffries the Speaker of the House.

He will need to secure a majority in a separate floor vote when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. The Speaker is elected by the full House of Representatives and must typically secure at least 218 votes in a chamber with 435 voting members.

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Jeffries is expected to have substantial support from the incoming Democratic majority. However, the final vote will be an important test of whether he can consolidate support across the party's ideological spectrum.

The Republican leadership will also be closely watching the contest, with Ohio Representative Jim Jordan positioned to lead House Republicans in the minority.

With inputs from AP.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.