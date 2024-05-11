HAL sends 76 civilian personnel to Maldives for fixed term to operate aircraft gifted by India
26 Indian soldiers withdrew from Gan between March 7-9, while another 25 soldiers withdrew from Hanimaadhoo between April 7-9 and 12 withdrew from Kadhdhoo on May 7, said the Sun Online report citing Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer
Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer on Saturday said 76 Indian military personnel were replaced by civilian personnel sent by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Maldives-based Sun Online reported.