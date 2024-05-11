Active Stocks
HAL sends 76 civilian personnel to Maldives for fixed term to operate aircraft gifted by India

Livemint

26 Indian soldiers withdrew from Gan between March 7-9, while another 25 soldiers withdrew from Hanimaadhoo between April 7-9 and 12 withdrew from Kadhdhoo on May 7, said the Sun Online report citing Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer

Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer. Photo: X (HT_PRINT)Premium
Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer. Photo: X (HT_PRINT)

Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer on Saturday said 76 Indian military personnel were replaced by civilian personnel sent by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Maldives-based Sun Online reported.

HAL had manufactured the helicopters donated by the Indian government to Maldives.

ALSO READ: Maldives anti-India stance: It shouldn't have been done, says FM Moosa Zameer

Indian soldiers were deployed in Hanimaadhoo, Kadhdhoo and Gan. 26 soldiers withdrew from Gan between March 7-9, while another 25 soldiers withdrew from Hanimaadhoo between April 7-9 and 12 withdrew from Kadhdhoo on May 7, said the Sun Online report citing Moosa Zameer.

He also said that civilians have been brought in to replace Indian soldiers and the civilian crew will leave in April 2026. “Civilians have been brought in to replace all of them, to maintain and manage [the aircrafts]. We want to note that only the necessary number had been here before, as well."

Further, he stated that the letter of exchange signed between Maldives and India mentions when the civilian crew will depart from Maldives, according to the report. 

ALSO READ: Maldives urges Indians to ‘be part of its tourism', says ‘economy depends…’

The contract period of the 26-member crew in Gan and 25-member crew in Kadhdhoo expires in February 2025, and the contract period of the 25-member crew in Hanimaadhoo expires in February 2026, it added. 

“Their period of stay is declared in the latest letter of exchange signed with us. The period will remain in place for long as there are no amendments made to this letter of exchange. We will engage in further talks with the Indian government based on need," Moosa Zameer also said.

Earlier on May 10, India’s ministry of external affairs had confirmed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives and the “deputation of competent persons" to the archipelago nation.

“So, both Maldives and India have engaged quite some time to see how best they can continue the operation of aviation platforms. And in that regard, you have seen developments in first and second batches of people who were providing their support there, they had come back," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in a press briefing.

Published: 11 May 2024, 09:37 PM IST
