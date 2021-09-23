Half of children aged 6-23 months fed daily recommended number of meals: Unicef

Further analysis of 50 countries with available trend data revealed these poor feeding patterns have persisted throughout the last decade. In Latin America and the Caribbean almost two thirds (62%) of children aged 6–23 months are fed a minimally diverse diet, while in Eastern and Southern Africa (24%), West and Central Africa (21%), and South Asia (19%), less than one in four young children are being fed a minimally diverse diet, according to the report. In all regions, investments are needed to ensure that all children benefit from the diverse diets they need to prevent all forms of malnutrition, and grow, develop and learn to their full potential.

