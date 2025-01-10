Half of Los Angeles is on fire, but Delhi still chokes on worse air

Los Angeles faces devastating wildfires, killing at least 10 and destroying nearly 10,000 structures. Despite the destruction, air quality remains better than Delhi's, with an AQI of 158 compared to Delhi's 451. The fires have consumed over 34,000 acres, marking a historic disaster for the city.

Los Angeles have been fighting with devastating wildfire for the past three days. Today, the half of the city is on fire, but netizens point out that air is still cleaner than Delhi and even Mumbai.

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed at least 10 people and devoured nearly 10,000 structures so far. As the third night passes, as many as five fires burning with dry desert winds fanning the flames again gathered strength.

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming more than 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares) - or some 53 square miles - turning entire neighborhoods to ash.

At least 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 45 square miles (117 square kilometers) — roughly the size of San Francisco.

Air quality in LA vs Delhi AQI Despite the disaster, the AQI in the city was recorded at 158, which is far better than the air quality in Delhi.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 451 in Delhi today at 9:30 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 349.

Netizens had strong reaction to the post. Some said that the air quality is even better than Mumbai, while others explained the cause noting that 'It's because of the wind velocity and direction of it.'

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' As the harsh winter continued, many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.