Half of world will be obese by 2035; Asia, teenagers to see highest rise: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:01 PM IST
- The report by the federation further warns that more than four billion people will be affected, with rates rising fastest among children.
The World Obesity Federation has warned that by the year 2035, more than half the population of the world will be obese or overweight, if not controlled in time. The federation has also pointed out that low or middle-income countries in Africa and Asia will see the greatest rises in the number of obese population.
