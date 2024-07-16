Half Ukraine’s power is knocked out; winter is coming
Summary
- Ingenuity can get you only so far
On a tour of a destroyed power plant—unidentified for security reasons—the monumental damage wrought by Russia’s spring campaign against Ukraine’s electricity-generation infrastructure is clear. The vast Soviet-era coal-fired power station is gutted: walls charred by a fire that that burnt for over 24 hours, windows blown out, roof collapsed, machinery wrecked, pipes and ducts broken; everywhere a mess of rubble, twisted metal support struts, flayed steel cables, wire.