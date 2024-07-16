Half Ukraine’s power is knocked out; winter is coming

Repairing existing thermal power stations could be a relatively cheap stop-gap measure. But even without the war, Ukraine would need to reorient its energy policy away from coal-fired stations. The government has decided to invest in nuclear; announcing that four new reactors are to be built at Khmelnytsky, one of the three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control, and which produce most of the power Ukraine still has. (The fourth, at Zaporizhia, is under Russian occupation and is now shut down.)