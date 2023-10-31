comScore
Halloween Day 2023: History and celebrations

Every year, Halloween Day is celebrated on October 31, the evening before All Saints’ (or All Hallows’) Day

People attend a Halloween party in Auburn, Maine. (AFP)

The festival of Halloween or All Hallows’ Eve begins on Tuesday.

Every year, Halloween Day is celebrated on October 31, the evening before All Saints’ (or All Hallows’) Day.

The celebration marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of All hallow tide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls’ Day.

In much of Europe and most of North America, observance of the Halloween is largely non religious.

History

The Halloween’s origin dates back to the medieval times when it was celebrated for a completely different reason.

The history tells that the Halloween had its origins in the festival of Samhain among the Celts of ancient Britain and Ireland.

On the day corresponding to November 1, the new year was believed to begin.

During the Samhain festival the souls of those who had died were believed to return to visit their homes, and those who had died during the year were believed to journey to the otherworld. 

On the day, some people used to decorate their homes and cook delicious dishes to welcome the spirits of their ancestors, while some used to set bonfires to ward away evil spirits and also by dressing up as demons and witches to avoid being recognised.

So, this is how witches, hobgoblins, fairies and demons came to be associated with the Halloween Day.

Celebrations

In today’s time, on the Halloween Day people dress up and visit other homes for trick or treating. 

People across the US and the Europe celebrate the Halloween through several ways such as by hosting Halloween-theme based parties, screening of horror movies, and Halloween-themed games.

For some people Halloween is the perfect time to slay a spooky look. 

For the Halloween festival celebrations some people transform their home into a haunted mansion and turn their space into a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies. 

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 06:00 AM IST
