South Korea on Sunday witnessed one of the worst disasters in years as in the capital city Seoul hundreds of people died in a stampede. A mass of mostly young people were gathered in Seoul for the Halloween festival, but in a jiffy they got trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others. According to the chief of the fire department, those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s.
- It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.
- Many of the victims were women in their 20s, while the foreigners killed included people from China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Norway, he said.
How the stampede happened in South Korea
The tragic incident took place in Seoul party spot--the Hamilton Hotel. However, it is not clear what led to the surge into the narrow downhill alley.
Fire officials and witnesses said people continued to pour into the alley after it was already packed wall-to-wall, when those at the top of the slope fell, sending people below them toppling over others.
One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos" after they were pushed by others.
The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!" and others were short of breath.
Another survivor, Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling.
A survivor in his 20s said he avoided being trampled by managing to get into a bar whose door was open in the alley.
Other South Korea's worst disasters
- This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
- In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed on the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holidays.
- In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking.
- South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday. "This is truly tragic," he said in a statement. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night".
Condolences from world leaders
- US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences, writing: "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured."
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."
- External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also expressed condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time".
