South Korea on Sunday witnessed one of the worst disasters in years as in the capital city Seoul hundreds of people died in a stampede. A mass of mostly young people were gathered in Seoul for the Halloween festival, but in a jiffy they got trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others. According to the chief of the fire department, those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s.

