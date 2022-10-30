A day after over 150 people have been killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 30 October condoled the loss of lives and said India stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time.
"Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
"We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time," he said.
Following the stampede, the South Korean flag at the Embassy in Delhi flew at half-mast over horrific stampede in Seoul.
Meanwhile, South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed a thorough investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters.
He said, "The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure the same accident does not occur again".
On Saturday, crowd surge and crush took place in the capital's popular central Itaewon district, where estimates suggest as many as 100,000 people -- mostly in their teens and 20s -- went to celebrate Halloween.
