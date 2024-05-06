Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal after seven-month Gaza war with Israel
Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal amid Israeli preparations for Rafah offensive. Israeli officials hesitant on 'far-reaching' conclusions in proposal. Uncertainty remains on whether deal will end Gaza war.
Hamas accepted an ceasefire proposal on Monday as Israeli troops prepared for a Rafah offensive. Israeli officials however indicated that the Egyptian-Qatari mediated proposal contains ‘far-reaching’ conclusions it is unwilling to accept. It is not yet clear whether the deal will bring about an end to the seven month long Gaza war or ensure complete withdrawal of troops.