Hamas accused of sexual torture, rape, forced nudity across multiple locations in Israel, October 7 report says

A report by the "Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children" has alleged that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) was used “deliberately and systematically” during the October 7 attacks and subsequent hostage captivity.

Across homes, streets, festival grounds The report claims that abuse occurred in residential homes, public roads, military bases, and at the Nova music festival site and surrounding areas.

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Based on a two-year investigation drawing on survivor testimonies, video footage, photographs, and expert analysis, the Commission concludes that the violence was “patterned, multisite, and organized”.

Claims of sexual torture and killings The findings describe extreme acts of violence, including alleged rape, gang rape, mutilation, burning, forced restraint, genital violence, and executions linked to sexual assault.

The report also states that victims were often found bound or handcuffed, and in some cases killed in the presence of family members. It further alleges that both men and women were subjected to prolonged sexualized torture during captivity.

13 patterns of abuse identified: From forced nudity to postmortem violence The Commission identifies 13 recurring patterns of alleged abuse, including sexual assault, forced nudity, abduction of mothers and children, sexual violence in front of relatives, killings associated with sexual assault, and postmortem desecration.

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It also highlights alleged violence against men and boys, as well as threats of forced marriage and public humiliation.

‘Kinocidal’ violence One of the most striking claims in the report is what it calls “kinocidal sexual violence”—allegations that family relationships were deliberately exploited during attacks.

According to the Commission, some victims were sexually assaulted in front of relatives, while others were allegedly forced into humiliating or abusive acts involving family members, intensifying psychological trauma and terror.

Violence livestreamed The report alleges that perpetrators recorded and distributed violent acts via social media and messaging platforms, including assaults, killings, and abductions.

It claims this “weaponization of visibility” turned the violence into psychological warfare, with families in some cases learning about victims through circulated videos or images. The Commission also states that hostage abuse continued to be filmed during captivity.

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Hostage captivity extended the abuse Beyond the initial attacks, the report alleges that sexual violence continued during hostage captivity for extended periods.

Videos and testimonies cited in the report describe hostages being allegedly humiliated, threatened, and abused on camera, with some incidents reportedly continuing for months after October 7.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Hamas accused of sexual torture, rape, forced nudity across multiple locations in Israel, October 7 report says