Hamas answers Gaza ceasefire offer with new demands, Israeli attack near aid delivery point kills 30: 10 key points

Palestinian militant group Hamas sought amendments in the US-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Israel in Gaza. Meanwhile, at least 30 people were killed in Rafah as Israel launched attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Here's all the latest you need to know about the Israel-Hamas war in 10 key points:

1. An Israeli attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 30 people in Rafah, Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.

A nearby hospital run by the Red Cross was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that at least 21 people were killed and 175 people were wounded in the attack.

"At least 21 people were killed this morning as they went to receive aid from an Israeli-backed foundation in the Gaza Strip," the hospital said.

2. A Hamas official described the group's response to the US-backed ceasefire proposals from Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff as "positive" but said it was seeking some amendments.

The proposals envisage a 60-day truce and the exchange of 28 of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza for more than 1,200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, along with the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

3. The Palestinian militant group said it was willing to release 10 living hostages and hand over the bodies of 18 dead in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

In return, Israel would release 125 Palestinian terror convicts serving life sentences, 1,111 Gazans detained since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, and 180 bodies of Palestinians currently held by Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

But Hamas reiterated demands for an end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, conditions Israel has rejected.

Hamas said in a statement: "This response aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to our people in the Strip."

4. Reuters accessed the document containing Hamas' response. It demands that:

> Gaza residents be allowed unrestricted travel through the Rafah crossing and that the movement of goods be resumed.

> Restoration of Gaza’s infrastructure, including electricity, water and sanitation

> Permission for building materials needed to repair hospitals, health centres, schools, and bakeries across the strip.

> Israel would stop all military activity in Gaza when the ceasefire agreement goes into effect

> Aid would be delivered by the United Nations, the Red Crescent and other agreed channels.

5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while his government had agreed to Witkoff's outline, Hamas was continuing its rejection of the plan. "Israel will continue its action for the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas," he said in a statement.

Israel has previously rejected Hamas' conditions, instead demanding the complete disarmament of the group and its dismantling as a military and governing force, along with the return of all 58 remaining hostages.

6. Witkoff reacted to Hamas' response, saying: "It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward. Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week."

7. On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had killed Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas' Gaza chief on May 13, confirming what Netanyahu said earlier this week.

Sinwar, the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the group's deceased leader and mastermind of the October 2023 attack on Israel, was the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza. Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied his death.

8. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Saturday that Hamas was responsible for the continuation of the war in Gaza by refusing to release hostages and disarm.

His statements on X come as Hamas seeks amendments to a U.S.-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, which President Donald Trump's envoy described as "totally unacceptable."

9. US President Donald Trump said Friday mediators were “very close” to reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “We’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow, and we have a chance of that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

10. Israel began its offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and saw 251 taken as hostages into Gaza.