Hamas attack: ‘Rocket fell on building, have no shelter..’: Israelis narrate harrowing moments
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli residents forced to seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify. Residents express fear and urgency for an end to the ongoing war.
Israel-Hamas war: The Israel-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of Israeli residents, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify. As per the latest update, more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces said, up from 900 previously reported. Over 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 2,294 Hamas targets struck, the IDF added in a post at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, while Gaza officials have reported at least 900 people killed.