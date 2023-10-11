Israel-Hamas war: The Israel-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of Israeli residents, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify. As per the latest update, more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces said, up from 900 previously reported. Over 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 2,294 Hamas targets struck, the IDF added in a post at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, while Gaza officials have reported at least 900 people killed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Residents in Southern city of Israel, Ashkelon, are among those enduring the daily fear and uncertainty brought about by this protracted conflict. The city too has been the target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, leading to a dire need for safe havens for its residents.

Also Read: Hamas Attacks Are the Beginning of the End for Netanyahu While speaking to news agency ANI, Yaacov, an Israeli national from Ashkelon recounted his upsetting experience and state that, "We came here because a rocket fell on our building... we have no shelter, we escaped thanks to local administration and they suggested us to come here to this hotel and this is a good place. My 11-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, my wife and I are staying here."

Also Read: 260 dead at Hamas music festival: Israeli survivors share recounts horror, ‘worst place you could possibly’ The fear and urgency felt by Yaacov and his family mirror the widespread anxiety and turmoil that have gripped residents in the region.

Another resident of the Ashkelon, Galaia also shared a similar sentiment, "My children and family are here (hotel) because rockets fell on the roof of our neighbour's house, our windowpanes were broken... for one week, we have been staying here, now we don't know if this place is safe... we want a new place... I want to tell my Prime Minister that... finish this terrorism as soon as possible."

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war has Indian gems, jewellery exporters worried His plea reflect the frustration and longing for an end to the ongoing war. It is impossible to emphasise the emotional toll that the daily threat of rocket attacks and the anguish of seeking safety in strange places has had on families and individuals.

As the conflict rages on, Israeli residents like Yaacov and Galaia continue to hope for an end to the violence and a return to normalcy. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of this enduring conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution that can bring stability and security to the region.

According to the latest updates, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 people are wounded. On the other hand, over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in air raids after Israel launched a strong counter-offensive. The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air raids. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women, a ministry spokesperson said.

A day ago, in a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

Hamas, which seeks Israel’s destruction has said that it is defending Palestinians’ right to freedom and self-determination.

Hamas, which seeks Israel's destruction has said that it is defending Palestinians' right to freedom and self-determination.

On Tuesday, the militant group also rejected US President Joe Biden's latest condemnation of its attack on Israel, calling it a cover-up for what they view as criminal acts by Israel in Gaza and other occupied territories. The Militant group said, "We, in the Hamas movement, call on the American administration to review its biased position, and to move away from the policy of double standards when it comes to the Zionist occupation, and we affirm the right of our Palestinian people to defend themselves, their land, and their Islamic and Christian sanctities ... until their legitimate aspirations ... are achieved to establish a Palestinian state with its capital (in) Jerusalem."

(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)

