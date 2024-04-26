Israel-Palestine War: Hamas says, ‘Would lay down arms if…’
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an official of the militant group has said that Hamas would lay its arms if an independent Palestinian state is established.
Hamas would lay down its weapons, convert into a political party, and even agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel only if an independent Palestine state is established along pre-1967 borders, said a top Hamas political official in an interview with The Associated Press.