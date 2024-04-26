Israel-Palestine War: Hamas says, ‘Would lay down arms if…’

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an official of the militant group has said that Hamas would lay its arms if an independent Palestinian state is established.

Hamas would lay down its weapons, convert into a political party, and even agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel only if an independent Palestine state is established along pre-1967 borders, said a top Hamas political official in an interview with The Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling for the formation of "a fully sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and the return of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the international resolutions," Khalil al-Hayya expressed that Hamash wants to join the Palestine Liberation Organization.

“All the experiences of people who fought against occupiers, when they became independent and obtained their rights and their state, what have these forces done? They have turned into political parties and their defending fighting forces have turned into the national army," he told AFP in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the AP in Istanbul, Al-Hayya said Hamas wants to join the Palestine Liberation Organization, headed by the rival Fatah faction, to form a unified government for Gaza and the West Bank. He said Hamas would accept “a fully sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and the return of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the international resolutions," along Israel’s pre-1967 borders.

His comments in the matter have come at a time when Israel is continuing its attack on Gaza in operation against Hamas with full force. Moreover, the cease-fire talks in Gaza fail to yield any result. The commitment is an indication of Hamas' change in stance as the militant group officially was committed to Israel's destruction.

Will Israel accept Hamas condition to end war? Amid the ongoing Israel war against Hamas, there are very less chances that Benjamin Netanyahu will pay heed to Hamas offer, according to AFP. After the ghastly October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has vowed to crush the militant group. Moreover, Netanyahu is also not in favour of the creation of a Palestinian state on lands captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle-East war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

