Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday during a visit to Iran — heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Iran and the Palestinian Islamist militant group have accused Israel of carrying out the strike with some conspiracy theorists suggesting the political leader was tracked via WhatsApp.

"Jewish billionaire Yan Borysovych Koum has been linked to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Using his company WhatsApp, Israeli intelligence installed spyware on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh phone via a WhatsApp message. The exact location of Ismail Haniyeh was then given and IDF used a drone to launch a missile strike," alleged one social media user.