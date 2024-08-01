Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Iran held funeral processions on Thursday for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in a strike in Tehran blamed on Israel.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?(via REUTERS)

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday during a visit to Iran — heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Iran and the Palestinian Islamist militant group have accused Israel of carrying out the strike with some conspiracy theorists suggesting the political leader was tracked via WhatsApp. 

"Jewish billionaire Yan Borysovych Koum has been linked to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Using his company WhatsApp, Israeli intelligence installed spyware on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh phone via a WhatsApp message. The exact location of Ismail Haniyeh was then given and IDF used a drone to launch a missile strike," alleged one social media user. 

It was not immediately clear whether there was any merit to the allegations. It is also pertinent to note that WhatsApp faces intermittent bans and restrictions in Iran. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldHamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue