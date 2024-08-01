Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Livemint

Iran held funeral processions on Thursday for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in a strike in Tehran blamed on Israel.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday during a visit to Iran — heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Iran and the Palestinian Islamist militant group have accused Israel of carrying out the strike with some conspiracy theorists suggesting the political leader was tracked via WhatsApp.

"Jewish billionaire Yan Borysovych Koum has been linked to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Using his company WhatsApp, Israeli intelligence installed spyware on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh phone via a WhatsApp message. The exact location of Ismail Haniyeh was then given and IDF used a drone to launch a missile strike," alleged one social media user.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

It was not immediately clear whether there was any merit to the allegations. It is also pertinent to note that WhatsApp faces intermittent bans and restrictions in Iran.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.