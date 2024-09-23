Is Yahya Sinwar dead? Israel says ‘missing’ Hamas chief may have been wounded or killed in recent strike

Conflicting reports surfaced regarding the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during the Gaza war, shortly after Israel suggested a ceasefire deal allowing him safe passage into exile.

Anwesha Mitra
Published23 Sep 2024, 02:43 PM IST
A billboard with a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is displayed on a building in a street in Tehran
A billboard with a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is displayed on a building in a street in Tehran(via REUTERS)

Contradictory reports emerged this week about the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar amidst the Gaza war. The development comes mere days after Israel proposed a new ceasefire deal that would have seen the militant leader being offered safe passage into an exile from Gaza. 

IDF spokesperson, Danial Hagari said that he “would not rule it out or confirm” the possibility as Sinwar remained incommunicado on Monday. Israeli authorities are reportedly looking into the possibility that the Hamas chief was wounded or killed in a recent Gaza airstrike. 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIs Yahya Sinwar dead? Israel says ‘missing’ Hamas chief may have been wounded or killed in recent strike

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    453.60
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    9.4 (2.12%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.85 (1.22%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.20
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -17.05 (-1.27%)

    State Bank Of India

    800.30
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    18.4 (2.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.19
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.77 (8.17%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,040.65
    03:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    69.7 (7.18%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,191.70
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    203 (6.79%)

    Asahi India Glass

    829.00
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    50.65 (6.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.