Business News/ News / World/  Is Yahya Sinwar dead? Israel says ‘missing’ Hamas chief may have been wounded or killed in recent strike
Is Yahya Sinwar dead? Israel says ‘missing’ Hamas chief may have been wounded or killed in recent strike

Anwesha Mitra

Conflicting reports surfaced regarding the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during the Gaza war, shortly after Israel suggested a ceasefire deal allowing him safe passage into exile.

A billboard with a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is displayed on a building in a street in Tehran

Contradictory reports emerged this week about the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar amidst the Gaza war. The development comes mere days after Israel proposed a new ceasefire deal that would have seen the militant leader being offered safe passage into an exile from Gaza.

IDF spokesperson, Danial Hagari said that he “would not rule it out or confirm" the possibility as Sinwar remained incommunicado on Monday. Israeli authorities are reportedly looking into the possibility that the Hamas chief was wounded or killed in a recent Gaza airstrike.

