Who is new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar? October 7 attack mastermind and key architect of group’s military strength

Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza and the mastermind of the October 7 attacks on Israel, as the head of its political bureau. This move signifies the influence of the militant group's hardline faction following the death of its former chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

Sinwar, known for his secretive nature and strong ties with Iran, has played a key role in strengthening Hamas' military capabilities. His appointment is a clear indication that Hamas intends to continue its resistance despite the ongoing destruction from Israel’s campaign in Gaza and the recent assassination of its former leader, The Associated Press reported.

The appointment of Yahya Sinwar is likely to provoke Israel, which has placed him at the top of its kill list following the October 7 attack, during which militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took about 250 hostages.

This announcement comes at a particularly volatile time, with escalating fears of a broader regional conflict. Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, and Lebanon's Hezbollah has threatened retaliation for the Israeli airstrike that killed one of its top commanders in Beirut last week. American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators are urgently working to salvage cease-fire and hostage release negotiations in Gaza, which Haniyeh's assassination has destabilized.

Hamas announced that Yahya Sinwar has been appointed as the new head of its political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a blast that both Iran and Hamas have attributed to Israel. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the incident.

Additionally, Israel claimed last week that it had confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, in a July airstrike in Gaza, though Hamas has not verified his death.

In reaction to the appointment, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television, “There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the October 7 terrorists. That is the only place we’re preparing and intending for him.”

Israel's recent killings of several senior Hamas officials have left Yahya Sinwar as the group's most prominent leader. His appointment indicates a shift in leadership dynamics, with the on-ground leadership in Gaza, particularly the Qassam Brigades (Hamas' armed wing), now taking precedence over the traditionally exiled leadership that has handled foreign relations and diplomacy.

Ismail Haniyeh, who had been in self-imposed exile in Qatar since 2019, was actively involved in cease-fire negotiations through U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian intermediaries. However, he and other Hamas officials would always consult Sinwar on proposals and positions.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera television after the announcement, Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan said Sinwar would continue the cease-fire negotiations.

“The problem in negotiations is not the change in Hamas,” he said, blaming Israel and its ally, the United States, for the failure to seal a deal.

But he said Sinwar's selection was a sign the group's will had not been broken. Hamas “remains steadfast in the battlefield and in politics,” he said. “The person leading today is the one who led the fighting for more than 305 days and is still steadfast in the field.”

Hamas and Iran's ally Hezbollah issued statements praising Sinwar's appointment.

Hamas' representative in Iran, Khaled Kaddoumi, called Sinwar a “consensus choice” popular among all factions and involved in the group’s decision-making throughout negotiations. In a voice message to the AP, he said Sinwar knows the political aspirations of the Palestinians for a state and the return of refugees, but he is also a “fierce fighter on the battlefield.”

Mediators have faced challenges in advancing a US-backed proposal for a deal, which is centred on exchanging all of Hamas' remaining hostages for an end to the conflict and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. The talks have encountered significant hurdles, especially concerning this central exchange, AP reported.

Hamas has insisted on assurances from mediators that an initial cease-fire will be maintained until the terms of the exchange are finalized. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders have threatened to resume military actions if Hamas does not comply, particularly after a partial release of hostages.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sinwar “has been and remains the primary decider when it comes to concluding the cease-fire.”

He said Sinwar must “decide whether to move forward with a cease-fire that manifestly will help so many Palestinians in desperate need, women, children, men who are caught in a crossfire … It really is on him.”

As Hamas' leader in Gaza since 2017, Yahya Sinwar maintained a low public profile but exercised tight control over the group's governance of the territory. He was closely associated with Mohammed Deif and the Qassam Brigades and focused on enhancing Hamas' military strength.

In one of his few appearances, Sinwar ended a public speech in Gaza by inviting Israel to assassinate him, proclaiming, “I will walk back home after this meeting.” He then did so, shaking hands and taking selfies with people in the streets.

Since the October 7 attacks, Yahya Sinwar has remained in deep hiding as Israel has launched a campaign of bombardments and offensives aimed at dismantling Hamas. Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, and caused extensive destruction across Gaza's towns and cities.

Yahya Sinwar More Hardline? In May, the International Criminal Court sought arrest warrants for Sinwar on war crimes charges related to the October 7 attacks, as well as for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's defence minister for war crimes.

Hugh Lovatt, an expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said eliminating other top figures cleared the way for Sinwar. “Two weeks ago, few would have expected Sinwar to be the group’s next leader despite the strong influence he exerts from Gaza,” he said.

The killing of Haniyeh, a relative moderate, “not only opened the path for Sinwar to claim full control of Hamas but also appears to have tipped the group into a more hardline direction,” he said.