Hamas claims 7 hostages died in Gaza camp blast, says Israeli captives face 'same death' as Palestinians
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in Gaza for two consecutive days, purportedly resulting in the death of seven hostages.
The Israel-Gaza war gained momentum this week with airstrikes hitting a refugee camp for two consecutive days. Hamas officials said that seven hostages from its October 7 onslaught had been killed amid Israel's bombing of the Jabalia camp – including three foreign passport holders. Ismail Haniyeh – the chief of the militant group – also told mediators that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same "death and destruction" as Palestinians.