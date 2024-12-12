Hamas concedes on Israeli troops in Gaza, raising hopes for hostage deal
Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Summary
- Militants back down on presence of Israeli troops in Gaza after the war and hand over list of hostages they would release under a pact
Hamas has yielded to two of Israel’s key demands for a cease-fire deal in Gaza, Arab mediators said, raising hopes of an agreement that could release some hostages within days despite the repeated collapse of previous negotiations.
