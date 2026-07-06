Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body after nearly two decades, paving way for technocratic rule: ‘A new step’

Has Hamas given up administration of Gaza strip as part of Trump's 20-point Gaza plan? Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced Monday the dissolution of the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, clearing the way for a technocratic committee to implement civilian rule.

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The move marks a significant political shift by Hamas, which has run Gaza since its fighters seized control from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007 after winning legislative elections the previous year.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Gaza's Governmental Emergency committee has informed that their leadership has submitted it's resignation and is ready to fully handover administration to National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. The move comes in response to the “higher interests” of Palestinians in Gaza citing the “continuing war, blockade, delayed reconstruction, and Israel’s refusal to withdraw from the territory”.

Also Read | Israel says new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh killed in Gaza strike

According to a report by France 24, citing officials in the know, Hamas is preparing to dissolve the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, clearing the way for a Palestinian technocratic committee to implement civilian rule.

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Since a ceasefire took effect in Gaza last October between Hamas and Israel, the group has repeatedly said it is prepared to step aside from day-to-day governance, but the thorny issue of its disarmament remains unresolved.

"The head of the government's emergency committee Mohammed al-Farra has officially submitted his resignation," Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas' government media office told AFP.

"He has also decided to dissolve the committee to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)."

The NCAG was created by the Board of Peace that US President Donald Trump established when he brokered the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in October 2025

“Hamas has taken a new step in that it will no longer be in charge of the Gaza Strip in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its agression and war of extermination,” AFP quoted Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem .

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“We hope for the swift entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and Hamas affirms its readiness to hand over governmental responsibilities to the commmittee to ensure its success.”

Emergency committee cites war, blockade and reconstruction delays In a statement, the Governmental Emergency Committee said it had decided to relinquish its authority in response to the "higher interests" of Palestinians in Gaza.

The committee pointed to the "continuing war, blockade, delayed reconstruction, and Israel's refusal to withdraw from the territory" as the reasons behind its decision.

It added that all administrative arrangements for the transition had been completed and urged international mediators to facilitate the immediate entry of the National Committee into Gaza.

"Preparations for the transfer of authority have been completed," the committee said, calling on mediators to ensure the National Committee could begin carrying out its duties, "thereby strengthening the resilience of our people and helping to heal their wounds".

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Hamas prepares to step back from civilian administration Officials from Hamas said the movement had resolved to dismantle the governing body that has overseen Gaza since the group seized control of the territory from rival Palestinian faction Fatah in 2007.

"The movement has decided to dissolve the Gaza government committee and to appoint a nationally accepted figure to oversee the committee's work until the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza formally assumes its responsibilities," a Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk publicly on the matter.

The announcement represents one of Hamas's clearest indications yet that it is prepared to withdraw from direct civilian administration following months of war with Israel.

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National Committee for the Administration of Gaza set to assume control The dissolution of Hamas's governing committee clears the path for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Palestinian official Ali Shaath, to take over administrative responsibilities.

According to a second Hamas official quoted by France24, other Palestinian factions were informed of the decision during recent discussions in Cairo.

Also Read | Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 30 Palestinians ahead of Rafah border reopening

"The factions welcomed Hamas's decision, describing it as a serious step towards enabling the National Committee to take up its governing role," the official reportedly said.

Hamas's media office in Gaza also announced that it would hold "an important press conference" later on Monday, without providing further details.

Disarmament remains unresolved despite governance shift Since the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect last October, Hamas has repeatedly indicated that it is willing to relinquish day-to-day governance of Gaza.

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However, one of the central obstacles to a broader political settlement remains unresolved. While the group appears ready to hand over civilian administration, the question of Hamas's disarmament continues to be a major point of contention in negotiations over Gaza's future governance and long-term stability.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body after nearly two decades, paving way for technocratic rule: ‘A new step’