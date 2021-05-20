Hamas fired an antitank missile at an Israeli military bus near the border with Gaza early Thursday, with hostilities between the two sides remaining high as foreign diplomats pushed for a cease-fire that could come this week.

Israel’s military said the bus was empty and one soldier was lightly wounded in the attack, which came along with rocket fire after a lull of several hours.

The driver of the bus told Israeli broadcaster KANN, “It was a miracle. About 30 soldiers got off a few seconds before and dispersed."

The U.S., along with Egypt, Qatar and several European nations, has been working to persuade both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders to end their military campaigns.

People involved in the discussions say the outlines of a cease-fire—which could come into effect as soon as Friday—are in place and negotiators are focused on timing.

In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday, Orna Barbivai, the head of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said she doubted Israel’s ability to make further progress on its goal of deterring Hamas in continued fighting.

“Hamas, by any parameter, is in a better place than it was at the end of Operation Protective Edge," she said, referring to the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. “The public has to know that even when the operation ends, the achievements will be very partial considering the objectives that were set. Under these circumstances, our ability to reach them is very partial."

The fighting has caused a rising number of civilian casualties.

The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says it has verified that 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the escalation on May 10. The U.N. Relief and Works Agency says tens of thousands have been displaced from their homes. Israeli officials say 12 people, including two children, have been killed in Israel since the start of the fighting.

Since last Monday, militants in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets toward Israel, with about 610 of them falling inside Gaza. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Hamas targets and says it has killed more than 130 militants.

Overnight Israel said it struck a weapons storage unit it said Hamas located in the former Ministry of Justice and struck residences of Hamas officials, as well as underground tunnels it says the group uses to operate.

One of those killed overnight was 11-year-old Dima Assalia, who was the victim of an Israeli airstrike on the town of Beit Lahiya, near Gaza’s northern border with Israel, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The girl was walking between her home and her uncle’s home around 8 p.m., having just retrieved an electric bread oven that Gazans are now relying on to make bread during the few hours that electricity is available throughout the Gaza Strip.

Her father, Saa’d Assalia, said he saw his daughter’s body in the street. “I saw the electric oven first," Mr. Assalia said at the morgue, right before kissing his daughter’s forehead and bidding her farewell.

The current fighting between Israel and Hamas—in its 11th day—is the most intense since the most recent of their three wars, in 2014.

The Biden administration anticipates that a cease-fire could come this week, barring any unforeseen clashes that might topple the fragile discussions, according to a U.S. official.

Egyptian officials have made headway in negotiations with Hamas’s leadership, and the Israeli military has privately conceded that it is nearing the completion of its objectives, U.S. and foreign officials said.

Egypt has proposed several options to Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh that could help stop the fighting, according to a senior Egyptian intelligence official. One option is for Hamas and Israel to agree to a cease-fire without conditions. Another is for the two sides to agree to a temporary halt in fighting as they negotiate a longer-term cease-fire, the Egyptian official said.

Meanwhile, humanitarian officials said border crossings with Gaza remained closed on Thursday. Little aid has been able to get in, after Israel halted deliveries after several incidents when it said Hamas fired mortar shells toward the crossings.

