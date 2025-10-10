Hamas' Gaza chief confirms permanent end to war with US guarantees

Hamas’ exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, confirmed on Thursday (October 9) that the group has received guarantees from the United States that the war in Gaza has permanently ended.

Advertisement

“We have reached a ceasefire deal, to proceed to a permanent ceasefire,” Al-Hayya said, underscoring the historic nature of the agreement.

The ceasefire deal, part of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza, includes:

Immediate cessation of hostilities.

Partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Release of all remaining 48 hostages captured by Hamas.

Exchange of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including 250 serving long terms and 1,700 arrested since the war began on October 7, 2023. Trump described the deal as a step toward “lasting peace.” Hamas plans to release the 20 living hostages within 72 hours of the ceasefire taking effect.

Implementation hurdles remain While the deal represents progress, significant challenges remain:

Advertisement

Hamas’ list of prisoners to be released has yet to be finalized.

Questions remain over how Gaza will be governed post-war.

Hamas has not agreed to disarm, a key Israeli demand. Rafah Border crossing and aid access Al-Hayya highlighted humanitarian provisions under the deal.

“The agreement opens the key Rafah border crossing with Egypt, allowing aid to flow into Gaza,” he said. This move is expected to provide relief to civilians who have been sheltering in makeshift tents after widespread destruction.

Background: Attempted strike on Hamas leaders Al-Hayya survived an Israeli missile strike in Qatar less than a month ago, which targeted him and other Hamas leaders. The attack killed other Hamas members and a Qatari security guard, angering Arab states and frustrating US officials. Trump pledged to prevent similar operations in the future.

Advertisement

Implementation and impact Under the agreement, Israel will also release all jailed Palestinians. The deal, if fully implemented, could mark the end of one of the deadliest conflicts in the Middle East in recent years, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced countless civilians.

Al-Hayya emphasized that the ceasefire represents a turning point for the region.

“This is a permanent end to the war in Gaza, with guarantees from the United States and international mediators,” he said.

Also Read | Marco Rubio credits Trump’s diplomacy at UN as key to Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal announced Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed a historic agreement on Thursday to cease fire and release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This marks the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza that has devastated the region and upended the Middle East.

Advertisement

At the announcement, both Israelis and Palestinians celebrated, marking the biggest step yet toward ending a conflict that has claimed over 67,000 Palestinian lives and saw the capture of hostages by Hamas.