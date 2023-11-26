Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals to the Red Cross, the humanitarian body that is operating in the besieged Gaza Strip, reports said on November 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the four foreign nationals who have been released, three were identified as Thai and one was identified as Russian. Their names were yet to be disclosed as an official statement was awaited.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the handover of the hostages to the Red Cross, news agency AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes on the third of the four days of ceasefire announced by the IDF and Hamas. Earlier, 13 Israeli hostages were released on November 24, followed by 13 more on November 25. Tel Aviv has also released 78 Palestinian prisoners so far.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is to release 50 Israeli hostages, whereas, Tel Aviv would free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

This is the first halt in the conflict since October 7, when Hamas militants carried out attacks at multiple locations in Israel. An estimated 1,200 persons lost their lives, including soldiers and civilians, the Israeli government claimed.

Israel subsequently launched a spree of bombardment in the Gaza Strip, that led to severe loss of life and infrastructure. While Tel Aviv maintained that its actions were aimed at eliminating the Hamas operational structure, the death of scores of children and non-combatant civilians drew worldwide condemnation. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 14,800 persons, including 5,850 children have been killed in the Israeli strikes so far.

