Hamas has deadlier weapons than the last time Israel invaded Gaza
Benoit Faucon , Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 04 Nov 2023, 02:04 PM IST
SummaryMilitant group returned in force with drones, homegrown missiles and fortified tunnels; “they are armed to the teeth.”
The last time Israel invaded the Gaza Strip nearly a decade ago, its troops pummeled an overmatched Hamas fighting force. They destroyed tunnel systems and sealed off smuggling routes, costing the Islamist group two-thirds of its missiles by the time they withdrew.
