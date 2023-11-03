Israel-Hamas war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been pounding Palestine's densely populated Gaza Strip for the past 27 days, following a surprise attack by Hamas fighters. On Friday 3 November, the IDF released a voice recording which they claim is with “an official in the Medical System in Gaza", and said that the call allegedly attested that Hamas fighters have been storing fuels under Gaza's largest medical facility-Al Shifa hospital.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, who has “vowed to eliminate Hamas" and “not to stop unless he sees victory" has ordered a complete seize of the Gaza Strip blocking their fuel, food, and water. This led to a severe shortage of fuel in the Palestinian city, causing 16 hospitals to shut down.

The IDF over the course of over twenty days have been releasing voice recording on their ‘X’ platform account, claiming that they are conversation by Hamas fighters.

The latest voice recording shared was captioned, “In a call that took place yesterday, on November 2nd with an official in the Medical System in Gaza, it was revealed again that Hamas is holding the fuel reserves in the Gaza Strip and is using it"

The transcription attached by IDF reads as follows

Who controls all of the diesel in Gaza?

Hamas controls the diesel

Both of us know what is under the hospitals

My friend let's not talk about Shifa (hospital)

May God curse Shifa

Let me man, let me. We will supply (fuel) to Shifa drop by drop

Man, (do you think) they have less than half a million (liters) underground today?

Both of us there is even more

My friend, they have a million (liters of fuel) underground

I know, that's what people have been saying around here

But, how am I connected to this?

If I bring (fuel) to the hospital right now, they will take it. Don't you agree with me?

My friend, you are completely right

(Please Note: Mint could not independently verify the translation and transcription, or the claim that this is the voice recording of Hamas fihgters provided by Israel)