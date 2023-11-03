‘Hamas is holding fuel reserves in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital’: Israel claims, tweets call recording
Israel-Hamas War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli troops continue intense aerial bombardments in Gaza City.
Israel-Hamas war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been pounding Palestine's densely populated Gaza Strip for the past 27 days, following a surprise attack by Hamas fighters. On Friday 3 November, the IDF released a voice recording which they claim is with “an official in the Medical System in Gaza", and said that the call allegedly attested that Hamas fighters have been storing fuels under Gaza's largest medical facility-Al Shifa hospital.
The incessant bombing of Gaza strip by Israeli forces that has killed over 9,200 people has come under international condemnation for the loss of civilians life. Israel's bombing of hospitals in Gaza has been flagged by international agencies as a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, as Israeli troops encircled Gaza City and carried out intense aerial bombardments.
Israel repeated that a cease-fire with Hamas isn’t on the table after calls from the US for a pause to allow the release of hostages in Gaza. Blinken said ahead of his arrival that Washington is “determined to deter any escalation."
(With agency inputs)
