McDonald's outlets in Qatar, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia have supported Palestine with financial relief, posing a stark contrast in stance against that of McDonald's Israel, which is extending support for Israeli soldiers fighting Hamas.

McDonald's Oman has extended financial support for people in Gaza. “Let us all combine our efforts and support the community in Gaza with everything we can. We ask God Almighty to protect our beloved country and all Arab and Muslim countries from all the evil and hate," it said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates “We do not compromise on our commitment to the highest of principles and values that thrives in our community. From this ground of sound values and principles, we are pleased to announce that McDonald's Oman has donated $100,000 towards the relief efforts for the people of Gaza, in coordination with the concerned official authorities," it added.

At the same time, it called McDonald's Israel’s decision to extend support to Israeli soldiers “an individual and private act, and not with the approval or direction of the international company or any other licensee, especially in our Arab world". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McDonald’s Israel earlier shared on social media that it had already donated 4,000 meals to hospitals and military units dedicated to Israeli soldiers fighting Hamas. It plans to donate thousands of meals every day to soldiers in the field and in drafting areas, it said. This is beyond a discount to soldiers coming to restaurants, it added.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s UAE said, “We are deeply saddened by the events in the region and in light of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, McDonald's UAE is donating AED 1 Million to Emirates Red Crescent, towards their "Tarahum for Gaza" campaign."

McDonald’s Qatar and Saudi Arabia As per social media claims, McDonald’s Qatar and McDonald’s Saudi Arabia have also extended their support for Palestine and sent financial relief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Qatar supports Qatar Charity as part of its campaign for Palestine to provide urgent relief from food aid, water, shelter and medical care to meet basic needs and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza," as per an apparent statement by McDonald’s Qatar in Arabic, as shared on social media users.

McDonald's Saudi Arabia, in a similar statement shared on unverified social media accounts, says, “McDonald's Saudi Arabia praises our great humanitarian sympathy for our brothers in beloved Palestine, and does not accept any bidding on our Arabism, patriotism, or commitment to our dear Saudi society, its principles, and the value of the Sublime."

