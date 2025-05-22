Hamas leader ‘probably killed’, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; declares ‘all of Gaza will be under Israeli control’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday (May 21) that Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was probably killed in an Israeli air strike on a hospital in southern Gaza. However, his death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Netanyahu expressed openness to a temporary ceasefire and a possible hostage exchange deal if the opportunity arises.

SKY News quoted Netanyahu as saying, "All of Gaza Strip will be under the security control of Israel." He also as per the report added, "In the end all parts of Gaza will be under Israeli control."

Strong stance on Iran and regional threats The Israeli leader emphasised Israel’s right to defend itself, especially regarding threats from Iran and allied groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah.

According to the news report, Netanyahu said, "The state of Israel saves the right to defend itself from a regime that wants to eliminate it." Netanyahu also expressed hope that an agreement with the US would prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Criticism of opposition leader Yair Golan Netanyahu criticised opposition leader Yair Golan after Golan accused Israel of killing babies "as a hobby" in Gaza. Netanyahu said, "While our heroes, our soldiers, are risking their lives to defend Israel, Golan is accusing them of war crimes." Golan had told Reshet Bet radio, "A sane country doesn't engage in fighting against civilians, doesn't kill babies as a hobby and doesn't set for itself the goals of expelling a population." Golan's remarks marked rare dissent within Israel about the country’s conduct in Gaza.

Israel to ease blockade, allow limited food into Gaza In response to mounting international pressure and fears of famine, Netanyahu’s office announced on Sunday that Israel would ease its blockade by allowing limited food supplies into Gaza.

Military operations and humanitarian impact Israel’s military has intensified ground operations in northern and southern Gaza, conducting strikes on over 670 Hamas targets in the past week. Military chief Eyal Zamir told troops that operational flexibility would be maintained to facilitate possible hostage negotiations. The campaign has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s two million residents, with Gaza health authorities reporting over 53,000 deaths, many civilians.

Stalled talks with Hamas Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar have shown little progress. Netanyahu mentioned discussions included a truce and hostage exchange, as well as Hamas’s exile and the demilitarization of Gaza — demands Hamas rejects. A Hamas official told Reuters, "Israel's position remains unchanged, they want to release the prisoners without a commitment to end the war."