Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar dead? Israeli military checks possibility amid escalating tensions in Middle East

The Israeli military is investigating the potential killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a Gaza operation targeting three militants. If confirmed, it would be a significant achievement for Israel amid ongoing conflict and recent high-profile assassinations of enemy leaders.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar dead? Israeli military checks possibility amid escalating tensions in Middle East(AFP)

The Israeli military is checking the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — considered the mastermind behind the October 7 attack — amid its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The announcement comes weeks after the IDF assassinated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a massive strike in Lebanon.

“Three terrorists were eliminated during IDF operations in Gaza. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,” said an official statement.

According to AP report anonymously quoting Israeli military officials, they are now conducting DNA tests on a body to determine if it is indeed Sinwar. 

Yahya Sinwar had taken over the operations of the militant group in July following the death of its former political chief Ismail Haniyeh — an attack that Hamas and Iran blame on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
