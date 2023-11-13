Israeli President Isaac Herzog has claimed that a copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf was found on the body of a Hamas fighter in northern Gaza, according to BBC report.

Herzog told BBC that a copy translated into Arabic was found "just a few days ago" in a children's room that had been "turned into a military operation base of Hamas".

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's antisemitic manifesto was first printed in 1925.

Finding a copy of it in northern Gaza, Herzog said, showed that some in Hamas "learned again and again Adolf Hitler's ideology of hating the Jews".

The Israeli president in the interview with BBC denied targeting Gaza hospitals. Amid reports that Gaza's biggest hospital Al Shifa, and Al-Quds have shut down due to lack of electricity, Herzog said "everything is operating" at the hospital.

Meanwhile, battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to flee south on foot through what it calls safe corridors. But its purported drive to separate civilians from Hamas militants has come at a heavy cost, with more than two thirds of the territory’s population of 2.3 million having already fled their homes.

As Israeli troops encircled Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital over the weekend, thousands fled, while hundreds of patients and displaced people remained, according to officials. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa “is not functioning as a hospital anymore."

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

Health officials, many of whom work out of Shifa, have not updated that toll since Friday because of the difficulty of collecting information.

At least 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Palestinian militants are holding nearly 240 hostages seized in the raid, including men, women, children and older adults. The military says 44 soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza.

