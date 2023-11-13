'Hamas learnt Hitler's ideology of hating Jews': Israel President Isaac Herzog says fighter found with copy of Mein Kamp
Israeli President Isaac Herzog denies targeting Gaza hospitals, despite reports of closures due to lack of electricity. Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee, leaving critically wounded patients and caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has claimed that a copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf was found on the body of a Hamas fighter in northern Gaza, according to BBC report.
