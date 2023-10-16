The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) which has been releasing various footages of the invasion by militants of Hamas from Gaza recently released a new video that has graphic details in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While posting the video on X,the IDF said,"Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community." The armed terrorist who had a GoPro with him can be seen in the video breaking the security barriers put up by Israel and carrying a lot of weapons along with him. The Hamas terrorist can be seen in the video riding on bikes and opening a border fencing.

The militants enter a neighbourhood area and fire into the houses of the civilians as seen in the clip. Finally a gunshot can be heard and the terrorist yells as he has been hit and falls in the ground.

A surprise attack on October 7 by Gaza's Hamas militants on southern communities in Israel left more than 1,400 dead, and retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza since then have killed around 2,750 in the Palestinian territory.

An estimated one million people have been displaced within Gaza, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees has said.

Israel has also carried out air strikes in the southern parts of Gaza in the areas of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that Israel Defence Forces have carried out hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives since its attack on October 7. He asserted that Israel continues to act in order to destroy and demolish the capabilities of Hamas, adding that the terrorist group will not be allowed to use Gaza Strip as a staging ground for attacks against Israel and our civilians."

While addressing a media briefing, he said, "We are in day 10 of our war on Hamas after the government instructed us to destroy Hamas's capabilities, its infrastructure, pursue its leaders, and restore security and safety to the people of Israel. Indeed, throughout the last ten days, the IDF has conducted hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives, the leadership, its institutions and its terrorist infrastructure."

"The terrorist infrastructure includes advanced capabilities such as drone, explosives, rockets, tunnel capabilities, and the Hamas leaders themselves. I can say and confirm it at this time that we have targeted and killed several of their leaders, including terrorists that actually participated in the butchering of babies in their bedrooms, and we continue to act in order to destroy and demolish Hamas' capabilities, governing and military capabilities. Hamas will not be permitted to govern the Gaza Strip as a staging ground for attacks against Israel and our civilians," he added.



