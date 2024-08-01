Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, killed, declares Israel: ’We now confirm...’

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday, August 1, that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif has been “eliminated”. Mohammed Deif was also considered to be one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on southern Israel when the Hamas militants stormed into the neighbouring territory, killing and abducting hundreds.

Mohammed Deif had a long and secretive career in the Palestinian group and had been sought by Israel for decades. In a statement, the IDF said, “We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated.”

According to the reports, 58-year-old Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 13, a huge blow to the militant Islamist group more than nine months after the October 7 attack triggered Israel's devastating campaign in Gaza. It was in an audio tape broadcast that Mohammed Deif named the October 7 raid “Al-Aqsa Flood”, signalling the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Today the rage of Al-Aqsa, the rage of our people and nation is exploding. Our mujahedeen [fighters], today is your day to make this criminal understand that his time has ended," Mohammed Deif was heard saying in the recording.

Mohammed Deif, having escaped seven prior Israeli assassination attempts, including one in 2021, was thought to be orchestrating military operations from Gaza's tunnels and alleyways since October 7, with his senior colleagues. According to Hamas sources, Mohammed Deif had been planning the October 7 attack since May 2021, after a raid on Islam's third holiest site.

"It was triggered by scenes and footage of Israel storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, beating worshippers, attacking them, dragging elderly and young men out of the mosque," the source told Reuters, adding, “All this fuelled and ignited the anger.”

Just a day ago, July 31, Iran’s Islamic Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had confirmed that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. He was killed hours after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, an event also attended by Indian minister Nitin Gadkari.