Hamas, Palestinian factions reject ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza as ceasefire begins: ‘Governance internal matter’

As the Israel and Gaza ceasefire deal comes into force, Hamas and many Palestinian factions have rejected “foreign guardianship” over the territory. It has declared that the governance in Gaza is purely internal matter of Palestine. Apart from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine have issued a joint statement discouraging any "foreign guardianship" over Gaza.

Advertisement

They also expressed their readiness to benefit from Arab and international participation in the reconstruction of the enclave.

Earlier, Hamas’ exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, confirmed on Thursday (October 9) that the group has received guarantees from the United States that the war in Gaza has permanently ended.

“We have reached a ceasefire deal, to proceed to a permanent ceasefire,” Al-Hayya said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Gazans who were displaced by the two-year-old war, made to find safe spaces every few days, have started to make their way back home, finding the pieces of memories they behind in October 2023.

Hours after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed on the ceasefire agreement – which includes exchange of prisoners and hostages – Israel also began the process of withdrawing troops from Gaza.

Advertisement

Israeli forces retreated on Friday, October 10, to a so-called yellow line as laid out in a plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump late last month, with fighting suspended as per an agreement reached early Thursday.

Hamas will now release 20 hostages believed to be still alive, plus the remains of those who are dead, within the pre-agreed timeframe.

Trump has said the hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday. He is expected to go to Israel for the handover. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed Friday the 72-hour grace period had begun.

As the ceasefire process begins, a UN official says Israel has given the green light for United Nations authorities to begin delivering aid into Gaza. The aid will include the 170,000 metric tons that have already been positioned in the pipeline in neighbouring countries like Jordan and Egypt as humanitarian officials awaited permission from Israeli forces to restart their work.

Advertisement

To oversee the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and monitor ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the United States – involved in mediating the Gaza peace deal – is reportedly sending about 200 troops to Israel.