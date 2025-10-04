Hamas ready to ‘hand over Gaza Strip’, agrees to Donald Trump’s 20-point plan with riders: Read full statement

In a major development to pursue peace in the Israel-Gaza war, Hamas on Friday said it was ready to release all Israeli prisoners in line with US President Donald Trump's 20-point proposal on Gaza.

Hamas' statement came as a bleak hope to end the war on Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed thousands.

Hamas said it agreed “to release all Israeli prisoners — both living and deceased — in accordance with the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, and contingent upon the necessary field conditions for carrying out the exchange.”

The group in a statement further added the hostages would need to be released “in a manner that ensures the cessation of the war and the full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”

Donald Trump, reacting to Hamas' statement, ordered immediate halt to the bombings in Gaza. A spokesperson of the group hailed the remarks.

“President Trump's statements on the immediate cessation of Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip are encouraging,” Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

"Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a prisoner exchange, end the war and ensure the withdrawal of the (Israeli) army from the Gaza Strip," he added.

However, the Palestine-based group noted that the rest of Trump's 20-point plan would require negotiations.

Trump’s 20-point plan “require a unified national stance and must be addressed based on relevant international laws and resolutions,” it said.

“We will enter negotiations regarding all issues related to the movement and weapons,” senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera.

“We agreed to the plan in principle based on its main points, but its implementation requires negotiations,” he added.

According to the news outlet, Hamas further said it is ready to “hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents [technocrats] based on Palestinian national consensus and with Arab and Islamic support”.

Israel ready to free hostages Soon after Hamas' announcement, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that they are ready to implement “the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages”.

As per Times of Israel, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held talks with Israeli top general to evaluate the situation amid the developments.

This comes after Trump ordered the Benjamin Netanyahu-led countries to cease bombings in Gaza.

However, Israel has not confirmed if it would do so.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision,” Netanyahu's -office said in a now-deleted post.