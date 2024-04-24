Hamas releases video of American-Israeli hostage after 200 days of Gaza war
Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, abducted by Hamas during the war, appeared in a video released on Telegram. His mother, Rachel Goldberg, named in Time100 list, is advocating for his release with world leaders.
Israel-Gaza war: On the 201st day of the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, and Hamas fighters from Gaza, the latter released a video of a hostage, which the Israeli media has identified as American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The video was reportedly released on Telegram.