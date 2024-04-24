Hamas releases video of American-Israeli hostage after 200 days of Gaza war

Israel-Gaza war: On the 201st day of the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, and Hamas fighters from Gaza, the latter released a video of a hostage, which the Israeli media has identified as American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The video was reportedly released on Telegram.

According to media reports, Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted from the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

In the video, Hersh Goldberg-Polin is reportedly seen saying “I went to hang out with my friends, and instead, I found myself fighting for my life with severe injuries all over my body".

Mint has not been able to independently verify the video

Notably, 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mother Rachel Goldberg, was named to Time’s 2024 annual TIME100 list of most influential people in the world.

According to Jerusalem Post, since 7 October, Rachel and Jon Goldberg have been working tirelessly and traveling back and forth from Israel to Washington and New York City meeting with world leaders and advocating for a deal to release the hostages.

The reports also says that Hersh Goldberg-Polin was seriously injured by a grenade during the Hamas assault on the Nova Music Festival and lost his left hand.

Israel estimates 129 of the roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed into law on Wednesday a USD 95 billion war aid measure that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that also includes a provision that would force social media site TikTok to be sold or be banned in US.

The announcement marks an end to long, painful battle with Republicans in Congress over urgently needed assistance for Ukraine.

Biden underscored that the bill also includes a surge of humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza suffering as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Biden said Israel must ensure the humanitarian aid for Palestinians in bill reaches Gaza “without delay".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!