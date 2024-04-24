Hamas releases video of American-Israeli hostage after 200 days of Gaza war

Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, abducted by Hamas during the war, appeared in a video released on Telegram. His mother, Rachel Goldberg, named in Time100 list, is advocating for his release with world leaders.

Israel-Gaza war: On the 201st day of the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, and Hamas fighters from Gaza, the latter released a video of a hostage, which the Israeli media has identified as American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The video was reportedly released on Telegram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted from the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

In the video, Hersh Goldberg-Polin is reportedly seen saying “I went to hang out with my friends, and instead, I found myself fighting for my life with severe injuries all over my body". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint has not been able to independently verify the video

Notably, 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mother Rachel Goldberg, was named to Time’s 2024 annual TIME100 list of most influential people in the world.

According to Jerusalem Post, since 7 October, Rachel and Jon Goldberg have been working tirelessly and traveling back and forth from Israel to Washington and New York City meeting with world leaders and advocating for a deal to release the hostages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reports also says that Hersh Goldberg-Polin was seriously injured by a grenade during the Hamas assault on the Nova Music Festival and lost his left hand.

Israel estimates 129 of the roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed into law on Wednesday a USD 95 billion war aid measure that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that also includes a provision that would force social media site TikTok to be sold or be banned in US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement marks an end to long, painful battle with Republicans in Congress over urgently needed assistance for Ukraine.

Biden underscored that the bill also includes a surge of humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza suffering as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Biden said Israel must ensure the humanitarian aid for Palestinians in bill reaches Gaza “without delay". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

