Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on eve of Passover; Family rejects video distribution

Hamas on Saturday (April 12) released a video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in Gaza for 551 days since being captured during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on Israel. In the undated video, Edan Alexander introduces himself and pleads for his release, questioning why he is still in captivity.

Advertisement

The timing of the video coincides with the beginning of Passover, a holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. Edan Alexander says in the video that he hopes to return home to celebrate the holidays with his family.

Alexander’s family, in a statement, said: "As we begin the holiday evening in the USA, our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Seder table. Our Edan, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, is still being held captive by Hamas. So when you sit down to mark Passover, remember that this is not a holiday of freedom as long as Edan and the other 58 hostages are not home."

Advertisement

Family rejects distribution of video The Alexander family has explicitly refused permission for media outlets to broadcast or circulate the video. They authorised only the release of an accompanying photo.

Read More

Appears to be under duress In the over three-minute video, Alexander is seen seated in a small, enclosed space. He appears to speak under duress and makes hand gestures while criticising the Israeli government—specifically Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—for failing to secure his release.

Hamas warns Israeli offensive risks hostages’ lives The release of the video came just hours after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced the military had secured the new Morag axis between Rafah and Khan Yunis and would expand operations across the Gaza Strip.

In a separate statement, Hamas claimed Israel’s actions endangered both civilians and hostages. Advertisement

“The offensive not only kills defenceless civilians but also makes the fate of the occupation's prisoners (hostages) uncertain,” Hamas said.

Ongoing hostage crisis and mediation efforts According to Israeli authorities, Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages during their October 7 incursion into southern Israel, which also left around 1,200 people dead. Of those hostages, 58 remain in captivity, including 34 whom the Israeli military believes are dead.

Hamas has released multiple hostage videos since the war began. Israeli officials have described them as psychological warfare intended to pressure the government.

Ceasefires have led to limited hostage releases. A ceasefire that began in January saw 38 hostages released, and another short truce in March freed 33 more, including eight bodies.

Negotiations continue with mediation from the US, Egypt, and Qatar, but progress remains slow. Hamas has said it will release the remaining hostages only in exchange for an end to the war and has rejected Israel’s demand to surrender and disarm. Advertisement

Also Read | Putin’s secret dealmaker emerges from the shadows in Ukraine peace talks

Gaza conflict enters 18th month Israel’s military campaign in Gaza—resumed in March following the breakdown of ceasefire talks—has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The majority of the territory’s population has been displaced, and much of the region lies in ruins.