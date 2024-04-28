Hamas Releases Video of Two Hostages as It Weighs Ceasefire
(Bloomberg) -- Hamas released a video Saturday showing two hostages alive as it studied Israel’s latest proposal for a ceasefire, in an apparent bid to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off a major offensive that would deepen the war in Gaza.