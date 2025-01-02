Hamas security head Hassam Shahwan killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Hamas security head Hassam Shahwan was killed on Thursday after the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Hassam Shahwan was responsible for coordinating intelligence assessments with Hamas' military wing to plan attacks against the IDF in Gaza.

Hassam Shahwan had been hiding within the civilian population in the al-Mawasi area, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The IDF also announced the recent development on their official X account.

"Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas’ military wing in attacks on the IDF in Gaza.

The Hamas Internal Security Forces have conducted violent interrogations of the Gazan population, violating human rights and suppressing dissent within the organization," the IDF stated on X.

The military also said it had taken "numerous steps" to mitigate the risk of harming civilians prior to the strike, reported BBC

Israeli airstrike kills 10 in Gaza At least 10 civilians were killed, and 15 were wounded in the Israeli strike that killed Hassam Shahwan, Reuters reported, citing Gazan medics.

Hassam Shahwan's killing by the Israeli forces come a week after the IDF had confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a drone strike.

Other strikes on Hamas security members In early December, another senior official in the internal security forces of Hamas, Osama Ghanim, was killed in a strike conducted by the Israel Air Force.

According to the IDF, Ghanim played a central role in Hamas's incrimination system, which included "violent interrogations of Gazan residents, severe violations of human rights, suppression of Hamas opponents, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals in the region."