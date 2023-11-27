Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel with some conditions
Hamas in a statement on Sunday said it is seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, in a statement on Sunday, said it is seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel, reported Reuter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message