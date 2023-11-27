comScore
Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel with some conditions
Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel with some conditions

Hamas in a statement on Sunday said it is seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel

Hamas fighters accompany a newly released Israeli hostage to a Red Cross vehicle in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. (AFP)Premium
Hamas fighters accompany a newly released Israeli hostage to a Red Cross vehicle in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. (AFP)

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, in a statement on Sunday, said it is seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel, reported Reuter.

Earlier, the Militant group freed 17 hostages (13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals) to the Red Cross, the humanitarian body that is operating in the besieged Gaza Strip under the cease-fire deal, reports said on November 26.

Also Read | Joe Biden backs extension of war pause after latest release by Hamas

Out of the four foreign nationals who have been released, three were identified as Thai and one was identified as Russian.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal. 

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late Sunday. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas truce: Is this the end of the conflict?

It was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages it has been holding in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Earlier, 13 Israeli hostages were released on November 24, followed by 13 more on November 25. Tel Aviv has also released 78 Palestinian prisoners so far.

Also Read | Israeli PM Netanyahu visits Gaza, tells Israeli troops 'nothing will stop us'

A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday - the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. 

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is to release 50 Israeli hostages, whereas, Tel Aviv would free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

 

Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 01:15 AM IST
