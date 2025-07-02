Hamas slams brakes on Donald Trump’s 60-day ‘take this deal—it will not get better’ Gaza ceasefire proposal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 2) announced a new proposal aimed at halting nearly 21 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, outlining a 60-day ceasefire and talks to end the conflict. While Israel has signaled support for some aspects of the plan, Hamas stopped short of accepting it outright, insisting that any agreement must guarantee a complete end to the war.

Trump’s proposal President Trump said Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

During this pause, hostage exchanges, partial Israeli withdrawal, and a surge of humanitarian aid would be implemented.

Trump emphasised that the period would be used to work toward a permanent end to the war, warning Hamas:

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

The President added that a deal could be finalised as soon as next week, contingent on Hamas’ agreement.

Israel’s response Israeli officials have not publicly commented on Trump’s announcement. Privately, as reported by AP, an Israeli official speaking anonymously confirmed that the proposal includes:

A partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of Gaza.

Substantial humanitarian relief.

No binding Israeli commitment to end the war as part of this phase.

Continued insistence that Hamas must ultimately surrender, disarm, and leave Gaza before any permanent ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington next week for high-level talks with Trump and senior US officials.

Hamas’ response On Wednesday, Hamas indicated it was open to negotiations but would not accept any deal that stops short of ending the war entirely.

Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu said: “We are ready and serious regarding reaching an agreement...ready to accept any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war.”

A Hamas delegation is set to meet Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo to discuss the proposal further.

Hamas continues to demand:

A full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

A permanent end to military operations.

Release of hostages in exchange for concessions. The group’s position has long been that any ceasefire must result in a total cessation of the conflict, a condition Israel rejects.

Sticking point: Ending the war The proposal’s fate remains uncertain.

Previous ceasefire negotiations have repeatedly collapsed over the issue of whether the war should end as part of any agreement.

Trump views this moment as a possible breakthrough but acknowledged that time is running out to avert a deeper humanitarian disaster in Gaza.