Hamas tortured, executed militants for ‘gay sex, homosexual conversations’? Secret documents reveal…

Hamas group may have ‘tortured and executed’ militants within its own ranks for having “gay sex” or for “homosexual conversations". Documents accessed by the Israel Defense Forces and shared with The Post also reveal that some of the Israeli male captives were raped by Hamas militants.

According to documents accessed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a total of 94 Hamas recruits failed the militant group’s "morality check," a term that eerily echoes the restrictions imposed on women in Iran by “Moral Police”.

The alleged “crimes” of the Hamas recruits included "homosexual conversations, flirting with girls without a legal relationship, and sodomy," with critical allegations of child rape and torture also stated.

The allegations, dated between 2012 and 2019, involved recruits to Hamas' intelligence, army, and the outfit's interior ministry. Hamas deemed these new members as "unacceptable" due to their actions.

It is unclear what happened to the recruits identified as “unacceptable” to Hamas, but homosexuality is illegal in Gaza and can result in years of prison — and even death.

“Crimes” of News Hamas Recruits “He constantly curses God,” according to one allegation against a Hamas recuit, which added, “Information was received that he sexually harassed a young child.“

“He has romantic relationships on Facebook. He never prays. He is behaviorally and morally deviant,” using Hamas jargon for being gay.

Hamas Commander Executed For “Gay Sex” Former Hamas commander Mahmoud Ishtiwi was executed in 2016 after he was accused of having “gay sex”, recalls New York Post.

Mahmoud Ishtiwi’s confession and apparent testimony on the brutal treatment he received was included in the documents shared with The Post.

“Committing the crime of sodomy in a hideous manner while he is married to two women,” religious leaders wrote in the Hamas documents. “This is more heinous than adultery and it has been described as an obscenity in the Qur’an more than once.

“Sodomy receives its punishment at the very least, which is stoning to death.”

Hamas executed Mahmoud Ishtiwi with three bullets to his chest after keeping him imprisoned and torturing him for roughly a year — including by hanging him by his limbs in Gaza jails for long hours, according to the documents.