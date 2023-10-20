Hamas War Effect: US says Israelis can now come to the US without a visa

Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's embassy in Washington, US has announced that Israelis can travel to US without a visa under the Visa Waiver Program . This comes only couple of days after President Joe Biden visited the war torn Israel in a bid to avoid escalation of the war.

Israel has now become part of US' Visa Waiver Program, which allows eligible Israeli citizens and nationals to travel to the US for up to 90 days on business or tourism without having to first obtain a visa.

People can apply for the program via the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or via its mobile app. According to the official statement approval may take up to 72 hours.

To be eligible for VWP, Israeli citizens and nationals must have a biometrically enabled passport book.

The ESTA application will be available in English only at this time and will be available in other languages no later than November 1, 2023.

Further, the President Joe Biden has said Hamas and Russia are both out to "annihilate" democracies, in an impassioned speech to the nation from the Oval Office where he made the case for assistance to Ukraine and Israel as a vital US interest.

This comes as the US House Speaker seat remains unclaimed, and Biden makes an impassioned appeal to the American people to support two fellow democracies that he says are facing existential threats.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden backed Israel as it gears up for a ground invasion of Gaza after the October 7 attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas which killed more than 1,400 people.

But he also brokered a deal to get some aid through Egypt into the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.

The threat of a wider Middle Eastern conflict meanwhile looms in the background.

The United States has already moved two aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean to deter Iran or Lebanon's Hezbollah, both allies of Hamas, from getting involved.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue and Israel's defense minister has told troops to be ready for a ground assault on the Palestinian territory, although he has not said when that will begin.

More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes early Thursday continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as “safe zones."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!