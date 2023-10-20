Hamas War Effect: US says Israelis can now come to the US without a visa
The Israeli embassy in US has announced that eligible Israeli citizens and nationals can now apply for visa-free travel for short-term stays lasting up to 90 days—a travel program that comes amid an increasingly violent armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's embassy in Washington, US has announced that Israelis can travel to US without a visa under the Visa Waiver Program. This comes only couple of days after President Joe Biden visited the war torn Israel in a bid to avoid escalation of the war.