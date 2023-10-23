Leaders from 6 nations have discussed the Hamas war and endorsed Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism.

Leaders from six powerful nations, including the United Kingdom, convened a telephonic conference to deliberate on the escalating violence and its mounting human toll around the worsening crisis between Israel and Hamas. British leader Rishi Sunak participated in talks that also featured US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

The focus of this important conference was multifaceted but united in endorsing Israel's entitlement to “its right to defend itself against terrorism", as per an official statement by PM Sunak.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates The leaders underscored the critical importance of safeguarding civilian lives and adhering to international humanitarian norms. In a sign of incremental progress, the conference hailed the recent liberation of two hostages and urged for the swift release of those still held captive.

As the number of casualties escalates, affecting numerous Palestinians in Gaza and several hundred Israelis, the assembled leaders turned their focus to practical concerns. They collectively committed to orchestrating sustained efforts for the safe and uninterrupted provision of crucial humanitarian assistance, such as healthcare, water and sustenance, to Gaza's Palestinian population.

At least 4,385 Palestinians and more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed since the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, nations beyond the six are not merely observers. India has sent a substantial 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Sinai region in Egypt, targeted at alleviating the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The aid includes essential items that will help meet immediate needs.

Also Read: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Hamas war? Explained Contrarian views on Hamas-Israel war As the US strengthens its armed forces in the Middle East by deploying more anti-aircraft systems, both Canada and France have stated that Israel isn't to blame for the recent blast at a Gaza Strip medical facility. On the other side of the diplomatic spectrum, Devlet Bahceli, a significant political partner of Turkey's President Erdogan, has given a 24-hour deadline, demanding action if Israel continues its current activities.

The conflict has also stirred public sentiment worldwide. The United Kingdom witnessed one of the most massive gatherings in recent history with around 100,000 protestors demanding an end to Israel's military actions.

