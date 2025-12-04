Hand gun, ammunition, ‘martyrdom’ note: Pak immigrant Luqmaan Khan's mass shooting plan foiled in Delaware; arrested

Luqmaan Khan, 25, a student at the University of Delaware, was arrested after police discovered four loaded 27-round ammunition and written plans for an attack in his vehicle, which mentioned "martyrdom" and identified a campus police officer as a potential target, authorities said, according to PTI. The incident of mass shooting plan was foiled after officers reportedly spotted him in his pickup truck at a park before midnight on November 24 and they became suspicious of his behavior and decided to search the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Khan’s home uncovered a scoped rifle, body armor and a .357 handgun altered with an illegal machine gun conversion device called a “switch”, according to the complaint.

Khan has remained in federal custody since his November 24 arrest at Canby Park West in Wilmington, when New Castle County police stopped him for parking illegally. Authorities said that he appeared nervous and uncooperative during the encounter. After detaining him, police discovered a weapon, a firearm brace kit, and a notebook during a later search of his vehicle.

What did notebook reveal? The notebook contained combat tactics for various weapons and a drawing of the University of Delaware Police Department building, according to police. It described an attack on his former school’s campus police department, including a drawn map of the headquarters marked with intended entry and exit routes.

“Patrol officers stop potential threat targeting the university of Delaware police,” New Castle County Police said on X.

According to ABC 6, it featured repeated phrases such as “kill all – martyrdom", outlined methods for avoiding capture after the intended shooting, and stated how several other weapons would be used, descriptions that police characterised as “premeditated assault plans” and clear “warfare techniques".

Authorities mentioned that Khan told them that becoming a martyr was "one of the greatest things you can do." The exact motive for the alleged attack is still unclear, but Khan reportedly told police after his arrest that becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do".

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, of the Baltimore office, praised the police, saying, "I commend the devoted officers with the New Castle County Police Department whose exceptional actions led to Khan's arrest before anyone was harmed."

Khan, a Wilmington resident with no prior arrests, is scheduled for a detention hearing on December 11, according to the complaint. Eleni Kousoulis, the federal public defender representing Khan in Delaware, did not immediately respond to a message left at her office Wednesday.

